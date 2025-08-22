Shrewsbury shop hit by fire from discarded cigarette allowed to carry out work

Joules, on the corner of the high street, was hit by a fire in its basement on February 15. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was caused by a discarded cigarette.

Company bosses submitted an application for minor works, both internally and to the roof, to ensure there is sufficient fire protection to the listed building.

More urgent installation of steel work beneath the public footpath had previously been agreed.

The proposal includes installing fireboard between the basement and ground floor to improve fire separation, and the re-commissioning of existing lights and the installation of emergency fittings.

Joules, a clothes shop on the corner of Shrewsbury High Street, was hit by a fire in its basement in February 2025. Picture: Google

On the ground and upper floors, there are minor installation works affecting modern fabric such as improving lighting, replacing modern doors and plaster boarding modern ceilings. Externally, new signage to the external face of the fire door is proposed to comply with statutory regulations.

On the roof, there will be edge protection for maintenance access. Additionally, a like for like replacement of the leaded roof where leaks are found is proposed. The shopfront of the yellow ochre colour, which has faded, is also set to be refreshed with an updated Joules logo, while there will be cleaning of the shop front in the adjacent Ireland’s Mansion.

Historic England says that it does not have any specific comments regarding the application and has raised no objection. Likewise, Shrewsbury Town Council also have no concerns.

“All of these works are considered to be necessary and do not impact negatively on historic fabric or diminish the significance, character or appearance of the listed buildings,” said Shropshire Council planning officer, Karen Rolfe, adding that the proposal meets the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) as well as the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 and local plan policies.