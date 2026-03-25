Award-winning cheerleaders apply to use Telford commercial building as dance studio

Cheer Force Ten Academy has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council to change the use of a commercial unit at Halesfield 5, in Halesfield, into a dance studio.

Unit A3, at Halesfield 5, Halesfield, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Planners have been told that Cheer Force Ten is proposing to relocate from Ketley where it has been based for more than 10 years.

Cheer Force Ten Academy CIC has been operating for more than 15 years and supports grassroots sport and youth development. In that time its athletes and teams have won more than 500 national titles and in 2025 some were selected to represent Team GB.

“Cheer Force Ten has been successfully operating from Ketley Business Park for over 10 years without issue,” planning agents en-plan, Shrewsbury, have told planners on behalf of applicant Rachael Smart.

“The proposed relocation will allow them to continue operating within the local area while providing a facility that is better suited to their activities and the safe delivery of structured training sessions.”

The specialist cheerleading, tumbling and dance academy, would provide structured physical activity, youth development, and community recreation opportunities within the borough of Telford & Wrekin.

The agents add: “The proposed change of use will allow this important community resource to operate from a dedicated training facility that is better suited to the delivery of their structured programmes.

“The space will provide a safe and appropriate environment for cheerleading and tumbling training, allowing them to continue delivering organised sessions in a controlled and professionally managed setting.”

A planning issue set to be considered by officials is the change of use which would result in the loss of a single industrial unit from the commercial stock.

But agents have told planners that the 711 sq metres of floorspace represents “only approximately 0.16 per cent of the industrial floorspace available within the Halesfield area.”

They add that there “remains a substantial quantity of employment floorspace within the Halesfield area and across Telford.”

They add: “This demonstrates that the proposal would have no material impact on the availability of employment land within the estate.”

A period of public consultation has been opened on the council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0188.

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