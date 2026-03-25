There are plans for a new property on the site of a Powys house that collapsed into the river

The Old Laundry house in the process of being demolished.

The demolition underway and the rest of the street.

The previous building used to stand next to the 17th Century Lugg Bridge and was attached to a 15th century grade II listed dwelling on Broad Street.

But it was entirely demolished in 2022 after the gable end of it collapsed and faced into the river.

The demolition was also required so that the flood wall which also partially collapsed could be re-constructed as well as the riverbank.

Natural Resources Wales’ proposals would see a new two storey building with an ‘L’ shaped foot print and pitched roof erected.

New structural support would also be provided to adjacent listed building (Tan House) to the external side of existing gable to provide support.

According to the plans submitted to Powys County Council, the building on Broad Street was built in the 19th century, with the retaining flood wall constructed decades later.

The retaining wall next to the Old Laundry had “previously showed evidence of cracking and structural deterioration, resulting in a complete collapse in March 2022, with a subsequent collapse of the building’s north gable above”.

Prior to demolition of the building “there had been limited record of further damage, however the gable had been noted to have descended further since the incident”.

The planning application states that a new flood wall has been constructed that will protect the dwelling and the replacement dwelling will be offset from the river bank, reducing the risk of similar, future, collapse.

The removed dwelling was subject to flooding, and the proposed dwelling has been designed with a raised floor level to reduce any risk of water ingress into the habitable spaces.

Due to this, a ramp has been provided at the side of the dwelling to allow level access from the street.

NRW said various designs have been explored to ensure an improved outcome for the owner of the property and the wider street context.

In conclusion they said: “Originally, a like-for-like replacement dwelling was considered but due to the potential on going and future issues with the river, especially during flooding, it was decided that a new dwelling with a similar footprint, raised from the existing ground level and stepped back from the river bank would be more appropriate.

“The proposed scheme seeks to re-adjust the position of the dwelling and improve its future maintenance and longevity. The dwelling has a similar form in plan, but has been stepped back from the front of the terrace, with the linking element taking a lower eaves and ridge line to the Tan House. This will create a subservient effect upon the listed building and create a positive change to the hierarchy of the street scene as the listed neighbouring building will be more dominant and the replacement dwelling will be clearly more modern and therefore a clear addition to the street.

“The new house will also be more environmentally conscious, as not only will the energy requirement be lower due to the improved thermal efficiency, the inclusion of a ground source heat pump and solar panels will generate heat and electricity for the dwelling, without increasing the carbon footprint of the property.

“The original property was structurally unstable that its removal was required, creating the unique opportunity to improve upon the original, consolidating the design and enhancing the standing of the listed building."

Presteigne and Norton Town Council will consider the plans at their April meeting and the final decision will taken by Powys County Council by May 12.