Telford resident can build two homes on ‘extensive’ garden land despite objections

Planners considered that the two properties proposed by Amos Price of The Fields, in Donnington, would be far enough away from the neighbours to rule out overlooking as a concern.

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Aerial picture of The Fields, in Donnington. Picture: Google Maps

Four neighbours raised concerns, including about potholes in the unadopted road, noise from construction and a feared loss of house values. One was also angry at not being consulted directly by the council.

The Fields was described by one objector as a “narrow, single track lane which is a dead-end therefore one way in and one way out. It is in a very poor state of repair and has deteriorated significantly recently with large potholes.

“Some neighbours when able have tried to fill in the potholes to reduce the impact on our cars but they are getting much worse.”

They added: “My objection is that the increase in traffic that will obviously happen with building machinery and supplies being delivered will have a detrimental effect on the state of The Fields lane.”

Highways officers noted that the road is “poor in places” but the impact of traffic from two additional properties “would not significantly worsen the existing condition of the road.”

Roads experts recommend approval subject to the inclusion of conditions to secure residential parking spaces.

A construction plan will show how they will mitigate impacts on the neighbours.

Planners added that construction noise “would not be a sufficient reason to oppose development as it should only be for a short term basis.”

Planners added that separation distances would be sufficient.

“Given there are no windows proposed to face towards neighbouring properties, and the substantial trees bordering the plot are to be retained, the local planning authority are content that no significant adverse impacts of loss of privacy, overlooking or overbearing impacts would occur upon neighbouring properties,” they added.

Planners noted that the alleged loss of value to nearby properties is “not a material consideration in this decision making process.”

Planning agents Advance Land & Planning of Shifnal had told planners that the site “appears as a logical infill and consolidation opportunity” between two elatively new properties.

Each new home was proposed to have at least 175 sq metres of private amenity space “which far exceeds the council’s minimum requirements for dwellings of this size”, planners were told.​​