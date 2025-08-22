C21 was once upon a time a hugely popular venue in Shrewsbury, famed for its cabaret nights on a Monday.

Now Lee Ozturk and Andy Morgan are looking to bring back the good times, with the official opening taking place tonight.

Before the party starts, the Shropshire Star were invited behind the scenes for a sneak peak.

Lee Ozturk and Andy Morgan at C21

Lee and Andy have breathed new life into the place, with pristine white floors, greenery, neon signs and even fluorescent butterflies adorning the wall, making it fit for revellers pictures on Instagram.

The layout inside takes a similar shape to the glory days, but with some flashy new decor, including a huge painting of a lion’s head leading to the old VIP lounge, which it is planned will become a separate area for live music.

Lee Ozturk and Andy Morgan in the new VIP area at C21

Lee Ozturk and Andy Morgan in the new VIP area at C21

The old indoors/outdoors smoking area has also had a revamp at C21

Lee Ozturk and Andy Morgan have installed neon lights and bright colours in the C21 revamp

Lee Ozturk and Andy Morgan at the newly refurbished C21

Through the mouth of the tiger will be an area for live music at C21

The indoors/outdoors smoking area, where many late-night make ups, break ups and deep conversations will have taken place over the years, has had a revamp and is looking much fresher.

However, the famous old C21 sign above the door is what evokes the most nostalgia of all.

Lee Ozturk and Andy Morgan

Lee and Andy told of their excitement about the reopening and revealed some of their plans.

Andy said: “We’ve got three different areas, which is what it used to have.

“It’s got the main C21 bar. The next phase is to have a live music venue, and it’s got the club area as well.

“We’re trying to take C21 back to its heyday.

“We’d like to attract some of the older generation back out because I don’t feel there’s anywhere in town for them to go at the moment.

“We’ll have 80s, 90s and 00s in one of the rooms but have something a bit more modern, maybe some house music in the other.”

They also revealed that the former Momo’s noodle bar will become a Turkish barbecue restaurant and are also looking to incorporate a shisha lounge.

The pair also plan to open The Peach Tree “back as it used to be”.

Lee’s background is in takeaways and cafes. He also owns Daily Brews and Peaberry Cafe in Shrewsbury.

Andy is an electrical contractor by trade.

He said: “We’ve known each other for over 20 years now and I’ve worked on a number of projects with Lee. This is quite a big one so he’s asked if I’ll come on board.”

The venue opens at 7pm tonight.