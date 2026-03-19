Shropshire law firm's quiz night to raise funds for two county charities

The Lanyon Bowdler event will be held at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on April 15 and teams of four can register to take part.

The evening will also include live music before the quiz and a raffle with proceeds on the night split between the Little Stars and Severn Valley Rescue charities.

There will be fun themed rounds with popular quiz master and compere Tony Price. The evening gets under way at 5.45pm with music from Si Alton and the quiz will start at 6.30pm.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “This is the latest in a series of events that we host each year - it is a fun, enjoyable evening where people can get together and raise funds for some really worthy causes.

“We are looking forward to welcoming teams of four to the quiz at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on Wednesday, April 15. The cost is £10 per person and people can register their interest now by emailing us at marketing@lblaw.co.uk.

“We will be supporting two charities on the night, Little Stars and Severn Valley Rescue. Both are doing amazing work in Shropshire but, as is the case with so many charities these days, funding is always a challenge and they need ongoing support in order to continue.

“Little Stars is one of our chosen charities for this year and provides essential supplies for families facing financial hardship. Its vision is to ensure babies and children across Shropshire have access to the essentials they need at every stage of childhood.

“Through a growing range of programmes, campaigns, and community partnerships, it delivers real, practical support to families who are struggling with poverty, crisis, or hardship.

“Severn Valley Rescue, based at Billingsley near Bridgnorth, cares for donkeys, dogs, cats and other animals, many of them with special needs, injuries or disabilities.

“It is a small charity run entirely by volunteers, which means that every donation made goes directly to the care and treatment of the animals.

“We want to raise as much money as possible for these worthwhile causes at our quiz night and will also be putting on a raffle - so any donations that people can give for that will be greatly appreciated. Anyone interested in making a donation can use the same email to get in touch.

“Local musician Si Alton will be entertaining our guests as they arrive from 5.45pm. Tony Price is our quiz master, he hosts a great evening making it suitable for all abilities with fun themed rounds.

“There will be a bar to buy drinks and people are welcome to bring along their own food and snacks.”

To book a table, email marketing@lblaw.co.uk.