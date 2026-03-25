Top Rotarian visits Shropshire – and spells out his ambitions

And District Governor-Elect Don Lovejoy has told Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club that his objective is the recruitment of 200 new members during his term in office which begins in July.

“The best way of recruiting is by personal contact – and the best way is your story,” he told Shrewsbury Severn Rotarians.

“When talking to a potential new member, tell them what Rotary has done for you. Personalise it, say what you get out of Rotary and what it does for your heart.

“We all feel better in ourselves for what we do – and what we support.”

He told members that Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club was the first in the district to receive his presentation which included a new theme to raise Rotary’s profile.

The environment – involving projects and youth – would be the main thrust and he announced that he would be giving every Rotary club in the district a ‘help book’ to aid environmental projects.

District Governor-Elect Don Lovejoy (left) is welcomed to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club by president Johnathan Callwood.

“I hope every club in the district will have an environmental officer, combining the environment and youth.

“Youth is the future – the environment has an existential threat. I have set up an environmental task force and a whole series of projects to introduce and encourage people to get involved with in the district.

“For example, reducing and minimising the use of plastic and using it in a sensible way. In addition, looking at water testing in local rivers.

“We are good at doing projects and bringing about change, but it needs to be permanent. If we can get district-wide environmental projects and momentum behind them that will be my goal.

“We need to create a lasting impact - each Rotary club is unique and special and you do it your way. It is up to you – do things your way.”

The District Governor-Elect, who has just returned from five days of training in the United States, added: “I feel part of your club – I’ve always had a friendly reception and it’s always been fun and interesting to see the transition of Shrewsbury Severn over the years. You have livened up and are enjoying life now.

“I want Rotary to drive forward and make changes that will improve our district.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk