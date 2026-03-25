Shrewsbury Town Foundation welcomes Climbing Out with High Sheriff at networking event

Founder Kelda Wood and programme participant Tom Jones spoke about the organisation and how it has impacted lives of others as well as their own.

The High Sheriff of Shropshire Jane Trowbridge and Ruth Pemberton, the Foundation’s Events, Partnerships & Fundraising Manager, were also present to discuss why it is important to have help available in the local community.

High Sheriff Of Shropshire Jane Trowbridge

Climbing Out are a charity that support people in rebuilding their lives after traumatic experiences – focusing on what you can do, rather than what you can’t do.

They offer five-day residential programmes, online programmes, monthly Walk & Talk days and more.

Speaking on the importance of these types of events, Kelda said: “It was fantastic to bring so many amazing Shropshire organisations coming together, and to feel the energy and passion around exploring how we can all work together to offer the most robust and impactful support to people dealing with trauma.

Kelda Wood MBE Climbing out Charity

“Climbing Out is incredibly grateful to both the High Sheriff and Shrewsbury Town Foundation for their support for Climbing Out and making it possible for this event to happen.

“We have so many organisations in Shropshire doing such incredible work supporting people.

“I hope we can create more opportunities to link together so we all become much more aware about what each other is doing and how we can signpost to each other so we can meet the needs of all those looking for support.”

Shrewsbury Town Foundation Smithy's Bar

To find out more about Climbing Out, click here: climbingout.org.uk

To join us for our Sleep Out Under the Stars at the Croud Meadow, raising funds for the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, see here.