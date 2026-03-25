Illegal vape sales land Shrewsbury shop and its director with a court bill of more than £8,500

Aso Mohammed pleaded guilty on behalf of himself as director and Kola Ltd, trading as Best One Store on St John’s Hill, for the sale and possession for sale of oversized vapes, vapes without regulated labelling and counterfeit tobacco when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday.

The prosecution was after investigations by the council’s trading standards team and related to offences that took place on four separate occasions during targeted visits by officers over the course of 2025.

Magistrates ordered Kola Ltd (Best One Store) to pay fines of £3,335, a victims surcharge of £1,334 and costs of £1,881, totalling £6,550.

Best One Store, Shrewsbury

Mohammed was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid community work, a victims surcharge of £114, and costs of £1,881 – a total of £1,995.

Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and public protection, said: “The sale of these illicit vapes and tobacco undermines the legitimate market and poses a potential danger to users who may not be aware of the nicotine content or the ingredients of these products.

“We will not hesitate to take action against traders who ignore the law and we urge anyone who has concerns about illegal products to report them to us.”