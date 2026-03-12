Former Shrewsbury School music scholar and internationally acclaimed recitalist Galin Ganchev will perform Dvořák’s Piano Concerto with Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra in its Spring Concert on Wednesday, March 25.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

The gig, which takes place at 7.30pm in the Alington Hall at Shrewsbury School, will also feature Grażyna Bacewicz’s Overture and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, conducted by John Moore.

Ganchev, who was born in Bulgaria, has been building an impressive international career since graduating from the Royal Academy of Music, where he completed his masters degree with Distinction and was awarded the prestigious DipRAM.

Internationally-acclaimed pianist Galin Ganchev is returning to Shrewsbury to perform

Over the past year he has given recitals across Europe, including performances in Paris and London, and is preparing for a series of upcoming concerts in cities including Essen and Skopje.

Despite his growing international schedule, Ganchev says returning to Shrewsbury – where he spent much of his teenage years – is especially meaningful.

“I am very excited about meeting the Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra again, as it has been more than a decade since we last played together,” he said. “I am particularly looking forward to performing in the Alington Hall, which has a unique aura. It has been some time since we performed a large, significant work together.”

The pianist first came to Shrewsbury in 2009 after performing in an international charity gala concert organised by Gareth Jenkins. Following that appearance, he was invited to study at Shrewsbury School, where he trained with pianist Peter Bradley-Fulgoni and the school’s then Director of Music, John Moore.

During his time in Shropshire, Ganchev quickly established himself as a standout young musician. He performed – and frequently won prizes – in numerous competitions including Llangollen, Trefeglwys and Gregynog, and was named BBC Radio Shropshire Young Musician of the Year in 2012.

Mr Moore, now conductor of Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra, said the orchestra was delighted to welcome him back.

“Galin attracted a loyal following whilst in Shropshire, and the orchestra is thrilled to help showcase his remarkable skills once again,” he said.

Born in 1996 in Varna, Ganchev comes from a musical family. His father, Gancho, is a conductor and his mother, Miglena, is a pianist and vocal coach.

"Deeply connected"

He began his musical education at the age of six at the National School of Arts in Varna and spent many years performing with the Varna Children’s Opera, while also winning a number of piano competitions in Bulgaria.

He has since performed in prestigious venues including Wigmore Hall, the Holywell Music Room in Oxford, and the Varna State Opera House.

Ganchev says he remains deeply connected to the town where he spent much of his adolescence.

“I spent a large part of my childhood and teenage years in Shrewsbury and I am still in touch with many classmates and teachers from the school,” he said. “I am looking forward to walking around the school again and revisiting its atmosphere, shaped by its long history and the great minds who studied there.

“I will keep returning to Shrewsbury for as long as I can – whether to perform with the orchestra, give recitals, attend Old Salopian events, or simply enjoy the town and its history.”

Tickets for the concert cost £17.50, or £2 for students.To order yours, visit ticketsource.co.uk/shrewsbury-symphony-orchestra