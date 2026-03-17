Enjoy a night of music as Of One Accord performs for charity
Award-winning local choir Of One Accord will perform to raise money for the Lingen Davies charity. The concert will feature folk, pop, African, and light classical music.
By contributor Sarah Ewers
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The concert is being held at Christ Church, Glebe Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury SY3 0PZ on Saturday, April 25, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets are £12.50, including refreshments.
Tickets available from trybooking.com/uk/FXCA or ofoneaccord.co.uk.