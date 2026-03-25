Murder mystery Gets The Needle to be performed in Clun

The play features three performances with different casts and murderers. Set in an East Midlands pub, four daughters and guests celebrate their 84-year-old father’s birthday when a murder occurs at the end of the first act.

The original play includes topical references and jokes. During the interval, audiences can enjoy pub grub and play Beatles’ Bingo, inspired by the Sergeant Pepper album theme. A glossary of Cockney Rhyming Slang is also provided. The pub in the play is called the Brahms and Liszt.

CADS Gets The Needle.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday evenings with pub grub are £15 (advance only). The Saturday afternoon show without pub grub costs £8 in advance or £9 at the door. Tickets are available at Bright Flowers, the Spar Shop in Clun, or via email at ClunAmDram@gmail.com.