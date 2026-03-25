Just Credit Union reports stronger finances despite cost-of-living pressures

The treasurer’s recommendation was resoundingly supported at Just Credit Union’s hybrid annual meeting which members attended online and in person.

Members were told how its financial position had strengthened – despite a series of challenges including the cost-of-living crisis.

Just Credit Union chair June Campbell said: “This year continued to present challenges for members due to ongoing cost-of-living pressures and increased household expenditure.

“Against this backdrop, we continued to support our members and maintained a prudent and sustainable financial position.

“During the financial year we also negotiated mergers with Moneybox and FAIRshare Credit Unions (including MWS Credit Union). These were finalised on October 1 2025.”

“The mergers of the four credit unions serving Shropshire and surrounding areas doubled Just Credit Union’s membership to 9,513,” chairman June Campbell told the hybrid annual meeting.

At the financial year ending September 30 2025 Just Credit Union membership stood at 4,875 – representing an increase of 11% compared with 2024.

The chair went on: “During the year we approved 3,291 loans totalling £2,440,050 with an average loan value of £741.43 reflecting the need for affordable credit in the communities we serve.

“The mergers of the four credit unions serving Shropshire and surrounding areas doubled Just Credit Union’s membership to 9,513, increased the loan book from £2,574,110 to £4,721,875 and staff team from 12 to 22.

“Just Credit Union was also invited to work with Stoke-on-Trent City Council to launch the Potters Money Hub providing Stoke residents with a credit union for the first time in many years.

“As a single organisation, we are now well positioned for the future.”

She listed Just Credit Union’s key priorities for the coming year:

Continuing to support all its members during ongoing economic uncertainty

Growing membership and savings responsibly

Expanding partnerships within the community

Maintaining strong governance and regulatory compliance

On behalf of the board, June thanked members old and new for their loyalty, the staff for their professionalism in providing an ‘excellent service’ through the many recent changes.

She added: “Our strength lies with our members and co-operative principles, This means we put the interests of members first in everything we do.

“Without the support of our members there simply is no credit union.”