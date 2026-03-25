Volunteers plant new hedgerow in Ironbridge Gorge

“We were delighted when the National Grid got in touch with us wanting to get involved with our work, and the team who joined us on the day worked incredibly hard, planting over 500 trees and installing a new bench!”, said Amber Bicheno, Volunteer and Community Officer, Severn Gorge Countryside Trust.

In late 2025 the trust was approached by National Grid enquiring about corporate volunteer opportunities. They were keen to help with something that was going to make a real difference to the environment and offered to pay for the materials and equipment needed to create a new hedge, as well as two new benches for the Gorge and improvements to a pond.

The eight volunteers from National Grid volunteering for the day

On March 18, a team of eight volunteers joined two members of staff from the Trust to set about creating the new hedgerow. Helped along by some glorious sunshine, the group dug two neat rows for the hedgerow trees to be planted in, ensure they were firmly encased in the earth to help them survive changes in weather conditions. The species included hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel, rowan and spindle, all great for providing shelter and food for wildlife.

National Grid volunteers planting new hedgerow trees

The site is positioned between two meadows on Crackshall Lane, north of Ironbridge, and will provide a connection between the woodland at Vane Coppice to other surrounding woodlands. As well as acting as a wildlife corridor, the hedgerow will become a valuable habitat in its own right, as well as providing additional shelter for the Trust’s flock of rare breed soay sheep.

By the end of the day the group had planted over 500 trees, as well as installing a new bench overlooking the fields for members of the public to enjoy. The trees were fitted with canes and guards, and given a good drink of water to give them a good start in their new home. Work on the pond within the fields will be completed when ground conditions have improved.

New planted hedgerow, complete with protection from grazing animals.

The Severn Gorge Countryside Trust is always extremely grateful for support from external organisations, in addition to its extremely dedicated team of local volunteers.

The Severn Gorge Countryside Trust is an independent Charity, managing 260Ha of the land in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site for the benefit of visitors, local people and wildlife.

To Find out more about the work of the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, or volunteer opportunities, please visit severngorge.org.uk