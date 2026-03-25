Residents rally together to raise vital funds for Severn Hospice

The fundraising effort was led by a dedicated core group of residents who organise a calendar of events including regular afternoon teas, parties, raffles and performances for fellow residents and visitors.

Their latest ball, held at the scheme in Shifnal, was the group’s biggest fundraising event to date, raising £1,500. Local entertainer Dave South performed free of charge, ensuring every penny raised could go directly to Severn Hospice. Residents also prepared all the food themselves, created decorations and planned every detail of the night.

Rosaline Bishton, one of the organisers and a resident at Springwood said: “The was a really important cause for us here at Springwood. A neighbour, who lived here with her husband for more than two years, received care at Severn Hospice last year before she sadly passed away.”

Springwood residents and staff present cheque to Severn Hospice

“We wanted to do something really special in her memory. She was a lovely lady, and Severn Hospice were incredible. That’s what kept us going. Every event, every raffle ticket, every penny - people gave so generously because it meant something to all of us.”

Alongside the main event, residents have spent their weekends selling raffle tickets, running collection buckets and creating handmade craft flowers and small favour bags to sell to visitors. Their regular afternoon teas also contributed significantly to the final donation.

Rosaline added: “It’s been hard work, but we’ve loved every minute. We’ve never done anything quite as big as this, but everyone pulled together. It just shows what a special community we’ve got here at Springwood.”

A cheque has now been presented by the residents to Phil Haigh, community fundraiser from Severn Hospice.

Phil said: "We are absolutely delighted to have the support of the residents of Springwood and thank them for their incredibly generous donation.

"Each year we care for 3,000 families facing heartbreak and the support of groups like the residents of Springwood is appreciated. It was a pleasure to meet with them recently and their kindness and generosity will allow us to continue to provide exceptional and compassionate care to people in our local community who are living with incurable illness."