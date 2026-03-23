'Electrifying' band set for performance in Shrewsbury next month - here's how to get tickets

The popular Budapest Café Orchestra will appear at the Blackburn Theatre in Prestfelde School on London Road on Friday, April 24.

Established by award-winning British composer, violinist and teacher Christian Garrick, the electrifying four-piece band plays gypsy and folk-flavoured music, including traditional Balkan, Russian, Hungarian and Romanian tunes, with jazz nuances and following their own unique arrangements.

The Budapest Cafe Orchestra

John Moore, musical director of Shropshire Music Trust, which is hosting the concert, commented: “These guys are not so much a band name as a whole genre of their own – it should be a great night.

“Specialists of the ‘distilled concerto’, they artfully rework masterpieces by the greats of the Romantic era – their performances are always electrifying.”

Tickets for the Budapest Café Orchestra concert on April 24 can be bought at https://www.shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets