Local fundraiser to support children in NHS hospitals and hospices

The event, Shrewsbury Spreads a Smile, will take place on Thursday, March 19, from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm at The Loopy Shrew, Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Spreads a Smile promises an evening filled with energy, entertainment, and purpose, featuring live music from Dave Busby and Dan Edwards, mesmerising magic by Paul Ray, the ever‑popular Piccy Pod photo experience, and an exciting raffle draw. It’s set to be a night that brings our community together while powering LSH’s fundraising journey for the amazing Spread a Smile.

Spread a Smile is a remarkable charity dedicated to bringing happiness, laughter, and moments of relief to seriously ill children and teenagers across the UK.

Pam Ryan LSH Residential Operations Director said: “LSH Residential are incredibly proud to bring the community together for our ‘Shrewsbury Spreads a Smile’ evening. Spread a Smile is a charity whose work makes a profound difference to children and families facing the most difficult of circumstances, and we are delighted to support them. We hope this event not only raises vital funds but also reflects the spirit of kindness and community that Shrewsbury is known for.”

Spread A Smile

The event Shrewsbury Spreads a Smile is a central part of LSH Residential’s pre‑challenge fundraising efforts in support of Spread a Smile, helping to build momentum and raise vital funds ahead of the main Ridge to Realm challenge. In April, teams from across LSH will take on Ridge to Realm - pushing themselves to the limit through a series of truly adrenaline‑fuelled feats including a sheer‑face abseil, a demanding ridge hike, and a high‑stakes raft‑building challenge. All undertaken to support the incredible charity Spread a Smile.

Rosie Perkins, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Spread a Smile said: "We are so grateful to the team at Lambert Smith Hampton for raising funds for Spread a Smile for the Ridge to Realm challenge in April, which includes an abseil, 13km hike, and a raft-building challenge! Every penny raised will help us bring joy, laughter and moments of comfort to seriously ill children and their families when they need it most. The pre-challenge event at The Loopy Shrew sounds fantastic and a wonderful way to bring the community together, build excitement, and raise awareness for both this inspiring challenge and our vital work. Thank you for your incredible support".

Tickets are priced at £18 and are available via Eventbrite.