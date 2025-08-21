Government figures confirm numbers of asylum seekers in Telford hotels

The figures have been released by the Home Office in the wake of a legal ruling granting a temporary block on the use of an Epping hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.

The data shows that as of June 30, there were 245 asylum seekers in Telford hotels.

There are currently none staying in hotels in the Shropshire Council area. Last year Shrewsbury's Lion Hotel, on Wyle Cop, which had been housing asylum seekers, stopped doing so.

Across the UK there were 32,059 asylum seekers in hotels as of June 30, up from 29,585 at the same point a year earlier, when the Conservatives were still in power but down slightly on the 32,345 figure at the end of March.

Following the Epping ruling a number of councils have indicated they are considering the legal position in relation to the use of hotels in their areas for asylum seekers.