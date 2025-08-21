Italian auto moto celebration returning to Bridgnorth next month

The event, which is a spectacular celebration of the best of Italian vehicles, includes Ferraris and Lamborghinis – through to Alfa Romeos, Lancias and Abarths.

The festival will be back on Sunday, September 7.

Event's organiser, David Morris, said: "We are delighted to announce the return of the much-loved ‘Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival’.

"This event is now one of the most established and popular events in the Italian vehicle calendar, and we are pleased to be able to return a wide range of Italian cars, motorcycles and scooters to the streets of one of the most beautiful towns in England once again.

"This year, the event is raising funding for both the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Bridgnorth Foodbank and will allow enthusiasts to celebrate shared passions, regional character, and the quietly assured glamour that have always defined Italian machinery.

"The motorcycle display should include Ducatis; Aprilias and Moto Guzzis, with Whitburn Street hosting the usual strong showing of immaculately prepared Lambretta and Vespa scooters.

"Trophies will be awarded to the most interesting machines, and each participant is being asked to bring along items of food and drink for the foodbank."

The event is entirely free for members of the public and their families.

Mr Morris added: "’The whole event is aimed at re-vitalising the High Street and bringing more trade into this incredibly beautiful town.

"Helping to raise money for the Air Ambulance and the foodbank is an added bonus. It’s a free day out for families – so, what’s not to like?"

Enthusiasts can confirm their attendance and make further arrangements via the club’s website.