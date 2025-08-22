Hasan Mahmood, of Victoria Avenue in Wellington, Telford, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, August 15 for two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

During the hearing the court heard how police carried out a warrant at the 24-year-old's home on June 18, 2019 where they discovered a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine.

Hasan Mahmood was jailed at Shrewsbrury Crown Court for dealing class A drug in Telford

It was estimated that the drugs held a street value of around £5,000. Mahmood was arrested and later charged with drug supply offences.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford's Proactive CID, said: "Back in 2019 officers made a successful effort to arrest Mahmood as part of an operation targeting drug dealing lines. As a result of this a significant quantity of class A drugs were recovered and seized.

“We hope this sentence shows we will not tolerate drug dealing in our town, and the harm it reaps upon our communities.

“We will always act upon intelligence, and will continue to disrupt, target and apprehend those who are involved in dealing drugs.”