Police appeal for help to find missing Telford 14-year-old
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Telford 14-year-old.
Published
West Mercia Police has urged anyone with information about Falak's whereabouts to contact them.
A spokesman said: "Have you seen 14-year-old Falak who has been reported missing from Telford?
"Falak is described as around 5ft 2-3in tall, of a slim build and with long dark brown hair.
"She was last seen wearing a white top, black leggings, and a black coat with a fur hood.
"It is believed Falak could be in Birmingham or London.
"Anyone who has seen Falak, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call 999 immediately."