Police appeal for help to find missing Telford 14-year-old

West Mercia Police has urged anyone with information about Falak's whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesman said: "Have you seen 14-year-old Falak who has been reported missing from Telford?

"Falak is described as around 5ft 2-3in tall, of a slim build and with long dark brown hair.

Police are appealing for help to find Falak.

"She was last seen wearing a white top, black leggings, and a black coat with a fur hood.

"It is believed Falak could be in Birmingham or London.

"Anyone who has seen Falak, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call 999 immediately."