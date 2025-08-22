'The terror state needs to advise its citizens where they stand' - Your Letters: August 22
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A sea of faces facing the front in Miss Blackwell's class at St Leonard's School, Listley Street, Bridgnorth, about 1952. The picture is in our archive after being emailed in by Lynda Morse, who was at that time the young Lynda Jones, who is at the front doing her knitting.
FLAGGING UP THE ISSUE OF SLOGANS
So if you write on a placard; "I support Palestine Action" (note for the terror police, I don't.) Then you get 15 years in prison for supporting terrorism. Masses of people have been already been charged.
If you whisper it on a train do you get the same punishment? If your placard says "I support Palestine" are you running foul of the terror legislation?
If you fly a Palestinian flag because you support the Palestinian cause how do you stand? If you fly it because you like it's colours will you go to prison?
If your placard reads "I used to support Palestine Action" will you get incarcerated? If it says "I support democracy and free speech and Palestinian Action" do you get time behind bars? but not if it says refers to "Action in Palestine".
Why is Palestine Action proscribed? The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper chants; "This can't be disclosed for security reasons."