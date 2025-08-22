'The terror state needs to advise its citizens where they stand' - Your Letters: August 22

FLAGGING UP THE ISSUE OF SLOGANS

So if you write on a placard; "I support Palestine Action" (note for the terror police, I don't.) Then you get 15 years in prison for supporting terrorism. Masses of people have been already been charged.

If you whisper it on a train do you get the same punishment? If your placard says "I support Palestine" are you running foul of the terror legislation?

If you fly a Palestinian flag because you support the Palestinian cause how do you stand? If you fly it because you like it's colours will you go to prison?

If your placard reads "I used to support Palestine Action" will you get incarcerated? If it says "I support democracy and free speech and Palestinian Action" do you get time behind bars? but not if it says refers to "Action in Palestine".

Why is Palestine Action proscribed? The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper chants; "This can't be disclosed for security reasons."