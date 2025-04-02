The 20 neighbourhoods of Shropshire ranked by number of violent and sexual offences according to official police figures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police figures, which are available via the official website, show the number of reported crimes during January 2025 in each area of Shropshire.

In each of these neighbourhoods, violence and sexual offences were the most commonly reported crimes.

But there were also reports of anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and other crimes in some areas, too.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “We understand how much of an impact violent and sexual crimes can have on victims, and the immense courage it takes to come forward and talk to police about such traumatic experiences.

“We’re committed to supporting victims and would always encourage those who have been affected to come forward and report it. It doesn’t matter how long ago it happened, we will listen, we will support you and we will take action.

“We continue to develop and improve our approach to sexual offences following the introduction of Op Soteria to ensure we take a victim centred, suspect focussed, context led approach. We have made great strides but recognise there is much more to do”.

“A wealth of support is available and you’ll be supported throughout the process by specially trained officers and sexual violence advocates.”

We have listed, in descending order, the areas in Shropshire, according to the number of sexual and violent offences in each area that were reported to West Mercia Police.

Please note: The figures are only for the month of January 2025 and the list does not include any area in Telford and Wrekin.

The figures for the 14 neighbourhoods of Telford and Wrekin were summarised separately by the Shropshire Star last month.

If there is a crime you would like to report to the police, please visit the official West Mercia Police website.

To anonymously report crime in Shropshire, you can contact Crimestoppers via their 24/7 phone line at 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form.

Shrewsbury Town Centre and Monkmoor

There were 68 violent and sexual offences in Shrewsbury Town Centre and Monkmoor reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Shrewsbury Rural West

There were 62 violent and sexual offences in Shrewsbury Rural West reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Ludlow Town and Rural

There were 45 violent and sexual offences in Ludlow Town and Rural reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Harlescott and Sundorne / Oswestry Central

There were 44 violent and sexual offences in Harlescott and Sundorne reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

There were also 44 violent and sexual offences in Oswestry Central reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Market Drayton Town and Rural / Shifnal and Albrighton

There were 41 violent and sexual offences in Market Drayton Town and Rural reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

There were also 41 violent and sexual offences in Shifnal and Albrighton reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Meole Copthorne and Sutton

There were 33 violent and sexual offences in Meole Copthrone and Sutton reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Whitchurch Town and Rural

There were 31 violent and sexual offences in Whitchurch and Town and Rural reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Oswestry Rural North / Bridgnorth

There were 29 violent and sexual offences in Oswestry Rural North reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

There were also 29 violent and sexual offences in Bridgnorth reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Ellesmere Town and Rural

There were 25 violent and sexual offences in Ellesmere Town and Rural reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Castlefields and Bagley / Church Stretton and Craven Arms

There were 23 violent and sexual offences in Castlefield and Bagley reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

There were also 23 violent and sexual offences in Church Stretton and Craven Arms reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Oswestry Rural South / Shrewsbury Rural East / Wem Town and Rural

There were 19 violence and sexual offences in Oswestry Rural South reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

There were also 19 violent and sexual offences in Shrewsbury Rural East and Wem Town and Rural reported respectively to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Broseley and Much Wenlock

There were 16 violent and sexual offences in Broseley and Much Wenlock reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Cleobury and Highley

There were nine violent and sexual offences in Cleobury and Highley reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

Bishops Castle and Craven Arms Rural

There were eight violent and sexual offences in Bishops Castle and Craven Arms Rural reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.