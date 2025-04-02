Family-run butchers in Bridgnorth shuts as owner announces retirement after 40 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Beaman has been running Beaman & Sons’ High Street location in Bridgnorth for more than 40 years.

Now in the pursuit of “other interests”, Richard said he is retiring from the business and has decided to shut the site down.

The site served its last customers on Sunday, March 29.

A notice in the shop window, signed by Richard, announced the closure.

Pictured is the business' Low Town site, which remains open. Photo: Beaman & Sons/Google

The notice said: “Dear loyal customers,

“Thank you very much for all your support and custom over so many years.

“After serving and managing the High Street Beaman's Butchers for over 40 years, I would like to announce that I will be retiring to concentrate on my other interests."

Beaman & Sons in Low Town, run by Jason Bradley, is said to be unaffected by this closure and will continue to serve local produce at competitive prices to the town.

The notice continued: “The Low Town Beaman's will be continuing to serve at the Underhill premises as it has done for the past thirty three years.”

Established in 1890, Beaman and Sons has been serving quality meat and produce to locals in the area and beyond for more than 125 years.

Find out more information about Beaman and Sons via the business’ official website and social media pages.