Inside popular Shrewsbury butchers as UK prepares for barbecue week

Jason Bradley became a butcher straight out of school and he's never lost the love.

It's been quite a journey too. From starting as an apprentice at Beaman and Sons butchers in Bridgnorth, he spent seven years in Spain, running his own shop.

On his return, he took the reins at a second Beaman’s butchers shop in Low Town, Bridgnorth.

And in 2019, he opened Bradley’s Butchers and Delicatessen, which he runs with wife Diane.

With more than 30 years of experience, Jason has lost none of his enthusiasm for the job he does.

"It's fabulous. It's a great way of meeting people," he says.

Jason Bradley at Bradley's Butchers and Delicatessen, Shrewsbury

"We have brilliant customers for all parts of the business – our cafe, the hot food takeaway and the butchery side. It really is action all areas!

"It's meeting those customers which makes the job for me. You are dealing with people all day long and they become your friends.

"I have known some for more than 20 years. You look after them and they appreciate you."