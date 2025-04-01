23 of the best-rated independent coffee shops in Shropshire including CSCONS in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are plenty of brilliant coffee shops in every town in our lively county.

From community hubs to cafes that double as a bar, there’s something for everyone here.

We have rounded up just 23 of the best-rated independent coffee shops in Shropshire - according to Google reviews.

Each coffee shop on the list below has a rating of more than 4.5 stars from more than 100 Google reviews.

1) Boardroom Gaming Cafe

Boardroom Gaming Cafe. From left: Jon Drew, Jacob Drew, Jenni Drew and Luke Drew

Boardroom Gaming Cafe, New Street, Wellington, Telford, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 157 Google reviews. One customer said: “First time visiting, definitely not my last! Absolute gem of a place, good selection of games, well laid out, and the staff were amazing!! Very accommodating, friendly, and happy to help! Will absolutely be back again soon!”

2) The Steaming Mug Coffee House

The Steaming Mug Coffee House, Market Street, Wellington, Telford, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 197 Google reviews. One customer said: “Excellent food. Good, quick service & friendly staff. Everything was very clean & tidy. The avocado special was exceptional. Thank you.”

3) The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse

The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse. Photo: Timbos Smith/Google

The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 838 Google reviews. One customer said: “My sister and I thoroughly enjoyed our breakfast date here Sunday morning. The bagels were delicious and so was the coffee. Really cool, relaxed surroundings and friendly, helpful staff. Would recommend.”

4) Box of Goodness

Box of Goodness, High Street, Newport, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 169 Google reviews. One customer said: “A lovely cafe with stylish modern decor and quality food and drinks. Staff were friendly. Dogs are welcome here too. The food aromas were delicious, I'll definitely return here.”

5) House Coffee Co

House Coffee Co. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

House Coffee Co, Longden Coleham, Coleham, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 303 Google reviews. One customer said: “The best coffee & brunch in Shrewsbury! We visit every time we’re in town. Their hot chocolate and coffees are incredible. All meals are perfectly presented and always delicious! Highly recommend the cheese toastie. Staff are always super helpful & friendly, really quick service too.”

6) Sofia's Cafe

Sofia's Cafe, New Street, Wellington, Telford, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 891 Google reviews. One customer said: “Had a full breakfast today and I can honestly say it was gorgeous. Freshly cooked with generous portions it really hit the spot……. Highly recommend.”

7) Hundred Acre Kitchen

Hundred Acre Kitchen. Photo: Hundred Acre Kitchen/Google

Hundred Acre Kitchen, Wellington Road, Newport, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 189 Google reviews. One customer said: “First visit today, what a find! If you love a good burger, this is the place for you. Cosy, charming and welcoming. And if you have any room after the burger, the cakes and coffee were great too!”

8) The Birds Nest

The Birds Nest, Shrewsbury Market Hall, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 459 Google reviews. One customer said: “The best place in town for breakfast! We go here most Saturdays! Amazing food and staff - staff always recognise you and are so friendly - appreciate the custom! Would absolutely recommend the BN for breakfast or lunch and its location is amazing also - lovely market with lots of great stalls!”

9) Ginger & Co

Ginger & Co. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Ginger & Co., Princess Street, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 677 Google reviews. One customer said: “Wonderful place for brunch in Shrewsbury. Delicious, wholesome and nourishing food, great service and large range. Fairly priced and easily my favourite place when visiting for something delicious.”

10) Gratitude Cafe

Gratitude Cafe, Duke Street, Wellington, Telford, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 312 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely cafe in the heart of Wellington. Dog and gluten free friendly. The homemade leek and potato soup was delicious as was the gluten free raspberry and chocolate cake. Little Ru enjoyed his puppachino too. Comfortable and well decorated. Will definitely visit again.”

11) Coffee#1

Coffee#1, Telford Centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 425 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing coffee selection and very tasty also great selection of cakes. Very relaxed atmosphere and friendly helpful staff. Also lovely and cool in the hot weather with comfortable seating. Leaves other large chain options in the dust.”

12) RENS Coffee Bar and Kitchen

RENS Coffee Bar and Kitchen. Photo: RENS Coffee Bar and Kitchen/Google

RENS Coffee Bar and Kitchen, New Street, Wellington, Telford, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 216 Google reviews. One customer said: “Stunning breakfast stack and omelette. We will return for sure. Interesting twists in the menu, I never considered jam with bacon before. Worked brilliantly.”

13) Caffè Mondi

Caffè Mondi, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 171 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely coffee shop in Shrewsbury offering a wide range of hot and cold drinks and a variety of food ranging from delicious cakes to breakfast and lunch options. Friendly staff, dog friendly with a lovely atmosphere. Well worth a visit.”

14) The Condor

The Condor. Photo: David Clarke/Google

The Condor, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 140 Google reviews. One customer said: “Gorgeous coffee and savoury Danish to start the day. Lovely interior. Smart, efficient chap served me. Highly recommended.”

15) Jones Coffee House

Jones Coffee House, Green End, Whitchurch, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 156 Google reviews. One customer said: “Always a lovely place to visit for a small selection of great food and delicious drinks. They have a fire place by the door way offering warmth and atmosphere it's a great place to be on those drizzly days.”

16) The River View Cafe

The River View Cafe. Photo: The River View Cafe/Google

The River View Cafe, The Parade, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 339 Google reviews. One customer said: “Excellent lunch, dog friendly and stunning view on a clear day. We've always thought the staff were very friendly. Serves alcohol if you fancy it. Never had a bad meal.”

17) Tea on the Square

Tea on the Square, Barrow Street, Much Wenlock, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 161 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little coffee shop in Much Wenlock. Good choice of hot and cold food and drink. Lovely helpful staff.”

18) CSONS

CSONS. Photo: CSONS

CSONS, The Mill on the Green, Linney, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,040 Google reviews. One customer said: “Fantastic food, one of the tastiest meals I've had in a long time! Staff were really friendly and service was quick. The location is fantastic with the views of the river.”

19) Victoria House

Victoria House, High Street, Church Stretton, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 234 Google reviews. One customer said: “Wonderful friendly place to stop for lunch. Very welcoming and dog friendly. Had a lovely croissant and panini and the carrot cake was superb! Lumi, Lily and Lottie all settled under the table and got a treat too!”

20) Willows Cafe

Willows Cafe. Photo: Willows Cafe/Google

Willows Cafe, Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 148 Google reviews. One customer said: “The cafe was recommended by a friend so we thought we would try it out and we weren’t disappointed. Lovely cafe, gorgeous gardens, great coffee and fabulous cake. Really friendly staff and great service. We will definitely be back.”

21) Coffee at d’Arcy’s

Coffee at d’Arcy’s, High Street, Bridgnorth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 209 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great coffee that is miles beyond the chain places. Food is delicious and the staff is super friendly. The cafe gives a cozy vibe and the seating area upstairs has a ton of natural light!”

22) Barrow St. Cafe

Barrow St. Cafe, Barrow St, Much Wenlock, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 175 Google reviews. One customer said: “Very friendly service, food came quickly and the salmon and eggs on sourdough are delicious. A good portion of the salmon too, which is always nice.”

23) The Courtyard Eatery

The Courtyard Eatery, Leg Street, Oswestry, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 200 Google reviews. One customer said: “We have been here quite a few times now and everytime has been great! The staff are very friendly and we love the relaxed atmosphere it offers. Definitely a go to place for a hot drink + food in Oswestry!”