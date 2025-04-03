Water supplies still affected in Telford after burst pipe 'near to railway'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Trent Water said it was "unsafe" for engineers to continue with works throughout last night - due to the location of the burst water pipe near to the railway in Dawley.

In an update at 6.54am, the company said its engineers would return to the site this morning to continue repairs.

Residents in TF2 and TF3 postcode areas have been warned that water supplies may continue to be "intermittent" today (April 3).

Severn Trent said customers may notice "slightly lower" water pressure than usual or discoloured water.

An update said: "This is nothing to worry about and will return to normal as our works are completed.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. We’ll provide updates here as soon as we have more information."