Broseley farm celebrates third birthday with new café and car park after 'amazing demand'

John Franklin-Hackett and his wife Natalie opened Frankly Farm Tours in Caughley Farm, Pound Lane, Broseley, in April 2022.

Despite not being from a farming background themselves, John said the farm has grown incredibly over the last three years.

“We started with one field and nine alpacas - and that was it,” John told the Shropshire Star.

Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley, run by John Franklin-Hackett and wife Natalie, is set for expansion. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

“No water and no electricity, just nine alpacas in the field.

“Now, we've got 22 acres. We’ve got a courtyard of farms, along with the farmhouse.

“In terms of animals, we've currently got 17 alpacas, nine rare breed sheep, three of the smallest sheep in the world, five of the smallest cows in Europe, ducks, chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs and as of this last week, Jeffrey the llama from Cannon Hall Farm in Yorkshire.”