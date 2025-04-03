Shrewsbury cat café to close after nearly seven years of providing coffee and the company of four-legged friends

Launched by James Radnor and Katie Fields in 2019, Paws Cafe in Mardol, Shrewsbury has seen more than 200,000 visits by people since it opened its doors.

Cat cafe's first appeared in Japan and see customers enjoy coffee, tea, cake, beer and films while surrounded by cats.

They have now spread across the world, but concerns have been raised about the enterprises by animal charities.

After seven years, James said the café in Mardol will close in two months.

He said: “We started work on Paws Café seven years ago. We needed a better work/life balance for our family and to prioritise our mental health.

“We've been so grateful for your continued support, the love of our cats, and friendship over the years. Since Lady Grey has passed, the café just hasn't felt the same, I know the cats are feeling it too. We understand that this won't be an easy read, but we feel it's the best option.

“An opportunity in our contract has become available, and given the current climate and uncertainty of Cat Cafes in the UK, we feel that for our family, we have to take it. This isn't a decision we've made lightly, but it does mean that Paws will close on June 1.

“Over the next two months, we are still open and would love to see you all. We also have a great sale on our online shop for your last-minute keepsakes.”

He added that anyone with vouchers, should book at www.pawscafe.co.uk before the café closes.

The news comes after the RSPCA and Cats Protection called for a “phase-out” of cat cafés last month.

The pet welfare charities said it's "almost impossible" to meet the welfare needs of cats in the environments said they believe they should not be operating.