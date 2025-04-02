Top Shropshire brewery's award-winning beer named one of the ‘finest best bitters’ by The Sunday Times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darwin’s Origin, brewed by Salopian Brewery, based in Station Road, Hadnall, Shrewsbury, was named one of the ‘finest best bitters’ by the national newspaper on Sunday, March 30.

Speaking on the recent recognition, Trevor Hourican, managing director of Salopian Brewery, said: “We never take it for granted.

“We're very proud of what we do, but it's always nice when other people share or pick up on what we're doing."

Salopian Brewery's Darwin Origin has been named one of the best in Britain by The Sunday Times. Pictured is founder Mr Nelson. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Trevor added: “It's testimony to the team that we have and the hard work that we put in. We’re always trying to evolve, we're always trying to improve and get better and to learn new things.

“We're very proud of what we do, and very, very proud Salopians as well.”

Darwin’s Origin was first brewed in 2009 and has scooped a number of accolades since, including gold at SIBA Digital Beer Awards in 2020 and runner up at CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Britain in 2023.

Trevor said: “It was brewed to celebrate the bicentennial of Charles Darwin's birth.

“A Salopian is a person from Shropshire or Shrewsbury. And probably, the most famous Salopian is Charles Darwin, which is why we pulled this beer together.

“We use hops from across three continents, to pay homage to what he did in terms of his travels and the work that he did around the world.”

Trevor said the reason it’s just so well loved across Shropshire - and the country - is because “it's a very good representation of its style”.

He added: “It's just a perfect example of the style of beer with that Salopian twist that we're renowned for, which is easy drinking, easily accessible and easy to enjoy.”

Salopian Brewery is no stranger to high praise and awards. The business, which was founded 30 years ago, is regarded as one of the most established and awarded breweries in the UK.

Earlier this year, the business scooped some important titles at the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) BeerX Awards. Sabotage, a canned beer by the brewery, was named best pale in the country and finished third overall for best canned bottle in the country.