Inside the Shrewsbury brewery which pays tribute to its region and provides quality, fruity and much-loved beer

The West Midlands has a long-standing tradition of brewing and beer making.

Breweries have been a part of the region for centuries, providing the welcoming aroma of hops and yeast in the air across the region and many different types of beer loved by thousands.

In the wake of the news of the planned closure of Banks's Brewery in Wolverhampton, the Star wants to support our local breweries and show that there are still many out there producing quality beers to be enjoyed in pubs across the region.

As part of our Backing Our Breweries campaign, we are going to look at what different breweries do, how they grew and built up their reputation, what their products are, how they continue to run in what are difficult financial times and what makes them special.

We are Backing Our Breweries across the region

A brewery can be an extension and a celebration of its town, its community and its county, paying homage to where it came from through name, taste, setting or personnel.

One brewery which almost acts as an ambassador for its homeland is Salopian Brewery in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury.

Nestled in the heart of the Shropshire countryside, Salopian has become known as one of the most recognised and awarded breweries in the UK with a reputation gained across 30 years.