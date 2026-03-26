Shropshire woman to spend up to 36 hours locked in a dog kennel for rescue fundraiser

Thirty-seven-year-old Cheryl Gibson, owner of dog walking and caring business Shropshire Canine, will enter one of the kennels at Birch Hill Dog Rescue and remain inside for a minimum of six hours - but her final “sentence” will be decided entirely by donors.

Each fundraising milestone will add more time, with a maximum stay set at 36 hours.

Birch Hill, based near Cleobury Mortimer, has long hoped to replace its aging kennels, which Cheryl describes as “small and tired”. Every penny raised from the challenge will go directly towards building new, improved facilities for the dogs in their care.

Throughout the lock‑in, rescue dogs will rotate in and out of the kennel to keep Cheryl company. She plans to share their stories in real time in the hope that potential adopters might be watching.

Cheryl Gibson, pictured with Laney the dog, will be locked in a kennel at Birch Hill Dog Rescue at Neen Sollars to raise money for improved facilities at the rescue centre. Photo: Tim Thursfield

After several years working with rescue dogs, Cheryl launched the JD Foundation in 2022 to help people see the potential in the pups being left behind bars in Shropshire's rescue centres.

The dogs get days out, walks, training and heaps of TLC as well as promotion all over Shropshire Canine's social media channels.

Over the last four years Cheryl's videos have amassed millions of views and secured homes for dozens of overlooked dogs.

“I’ve spent years working with rescue dogs, in rescues, through Shropshire Canine and The JD Foundation,” she said.

“I’ve seen what a kennel does to a dog. I know what they go through, and now I’m going to go through it with them. If dogs have to wait for their homes, I want to make sure they’re waiting in comfort.”

Cheryl said the challenge will likely take place in late May or early June, but fundraising has now begun.

Milestones range from £1,000, which would see Cheryl spend nine hours in the kennel, to £12,000, which would condemn her to 36 hours inside.

For more information and to donate, view the fundraiser at justgiving.com/page/thekennelsentence.