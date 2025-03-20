Plan to build bungalow next to Craven Arms Fire Station rejected after inspector warns firefighters could see into windows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to build a new three-bed bungalow on land off Millar Row in Craven Arms was first submitted to Shropshire Council by applicant, Mr Marnick, in April last year.

Despite the plans receiving the support of the local town council, the proposal was refused by Shropshire Council in June.

The decision notice stated the principle of new residential development was acceptable on the site, but the proposed "siting, size, orientation and design" were considered to be "contrary to policy" and would result in a dwelling that "would result in visual harm to the character and appearance of this part of Craven Arms".

The planning officers also determined that "insufficient details" had been submitted to assess the potential impact on the site's existing trees.