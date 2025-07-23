Shropshire Scouts treasurer who stole £40,000 from two kids groups is ordered to pay back just £325

Father-of-two Gavin Real, who helped himself to money from the Shropshire Scouts in the Severn and Teme District and Coalbrookdale Scouts, was given a suspended prison sentence last September after pleading guilty to charges of theft and fraud by abuse of position.

The 42-year-old was back at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing today (Tuesday, July 22), to see if some of the money he stole could be recouped.

Real, who now lives in Oxford Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, joined the hearing via video link.

The court had previously heard that Real has paid some of the money back by maxing out credit cards, and it was being considered whether his pension worth around £5,000 could be used to contribute to the payment.

The upshot of the inquiries into his finances was that the benefit figure determined by the court was £25,167.31, and that Real had £325 in available funds to pay.

Judge Anthony Lowe made a confiscation order for the £325 to be paid to the Scouts groups, and ordered that if Real does not produce the funds he must serve a month in prison in default.