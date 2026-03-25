Three sentenced for Telford shoplifting: Including woman who stole £155 of chocolate from one shop

Gareth Jones, 39, was jailed at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 19, after appearing accused of eight counts of theft - where he stole around £300 worth of goods from stores in Telford.

Jones, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the charges, relating to incidents during this month, and was handed a 21-week custodial sentence.

The following day - Friday, March 20 - Charlotte Corbett, of no fixed abode, appeared at the same court charged with three counts of theft.

Corbett admitted to stealing £155 worth of chocolate from a Co-op store on Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 12, as well as stealing £182 worth of alcohol from Tesco on Friday, March 13. The 25-year-old was given a four-week custodial sentence.

Charlotte Everton, of no fixed abode, then appeared before magistrates on Friday - March 20, where she faced four counts of theft from February 2026. The 40-year-old admitted to stealing £134 worth of goods from Asda, B&M and Iceland, and was given a sentence of four weeks, suspended for six months.

'Shoplifting is not a victimless crime'

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford's town centre team, welcomed the sentences.

He said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it has a real impact on our local businesses, communities and the staff who work in these stores. These sentences send a clear message that persistent and targeted theft will not be tolerated in Telford.

“Our officers work hard to identify and bring offenders before the courts, and I’m pleased to see swift action taken in these cases.

"The individuals involved collectively stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from multiple stores, and we will continue to take robust action against those who repeatedly target retailers, and remain committed to supporting local businesses and keeping our town centres safe.”