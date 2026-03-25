The 10 North Shropshire shoppers that police investigating store thefts want to speak to, including the Co-op in Wem
Police in north Shropshire have released a series of photos of people wanted in connection with shop thefts across North Shropshire, includcing the Cop-op in Wem.
West Mercia Police officers investigating several incidents of shoplifting in Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Wem said they would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that could assist with ongoing enquiries.
1) The first image is of somebody wanted for a theft at the Co-op, Wem on February 21.
2) Another person wanted following a theft at the Wem Co-op on February 14.
3 & 4) These images relate to a theft at Travis Perkins in Market Drayton on February 10.
5) This relates to a theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on January 30.
6) An images following an attempted theft at Dairy Solutions, Whitchurch on January 6.
7) This image was taken at Tesco, Whitchurch where a theft was reported on December 31.
8) Relates to a theft at B&M in Market Drayton on February 19.
9) Image taken amid a theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on January 26.
10) Police said this relates to a theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on March 3.
Officers said they believe the individuals shown may have information that could help progress the investigations.
Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.