The 10 North Shropshire shoppers that police investigating store thefts want to speak to, including the Co-op in Wem

West Mercia Police officers investigating several incidents of shoplifting in Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Wem said they would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that could assist with ongoing enquiries.

1) The first image is of somebody wanted for a theft at the Co-op, Wem on February 21.

Wanted for a Co-op theft

2) Another person wanted following a theft at the Wem Co-op on February 14.



3 & 4) These images relate to a theft at Travis Perkins in Market Drayton on February 10.

5) This relates to a theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on January 30.

This man is wanted for a theft at Travis Perkins, Market Drayton on February 10

6) An images following an attempted theft at Dairy Solutions, Whitchurch on January 6.

These men are wanted in connection to a theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on January 30

7) This image was taken at Tesco, Whitchurch where a theft was reported on December 31.

This man is wanted for theft at Dairy Solutions, Whitchurch on January 6

8) Relates to a theft at B&M in Market Drayton on February 19.

Do you know this person who was in Tesco, Whitchurch on December 31

9) Image taken amid a theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on January 26.

This woman is accused of theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on January 26

10) Police said this relates to a theft at Tesco, Whitchurch on March 3.

Have you seen this man who was at Tesco, Whitchurch on March 3

Officers said they believe the individuals shown may have information that could help progress the investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.