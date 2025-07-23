Telford & Wrekin Police said the incident took place on High Street in Edgmond last month.

They said a number of items including a bike were taken, and that a man seen entering the garage had left the area in a "small white van".

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers investigating a burglary near Newport, where fishing equipment and a bicycle were stolen, are appealing for witnesses to help with their enquiries.

"The incident happened on Wednesday, June 11, at around 3.55pm on the High Street in Edgmond near Newport.

Telford & Wrekin Police are appealing for information about the incident. Officers say that a man 'with a limp' was seen leaving a garage which was burgled in Newport

"A man, described as white and wearing a yellow high-vis vest, a white T-shirt and dark coloured shorts, was seen entering a garage before getting in a small white van.

"The man is also believed to walk with a limp.

"The van is believed to be an early 2000s Citroen van with alloy wheels.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Grant Churchill by emailing grant.churchill@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime number 22/53649/25."