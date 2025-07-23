Telford Hickory's restaurant applies for movie licence ahead of summer opening

Earlier this year, Hickory's Smokehouse confirmed it would be taking over The Priorslee pub in Telford to open its 15th restaurant.

The chain, which is based in Cheshire and owned by pub giant Greene King, said it would be opening later this summer - and in May announced plans to demolish part of the pub as part of a "significant investment" in the venue, with the opening set to create up to 100 new jobs.

Now, the company has applied for a variation on its premises license to allow it to show films seven days a week between the hours of 7am and 2am.

Hickory’s has said it plans to triple in size over the longer term. Photo: Greene King/PA

Although not indicated on earlier plans for the venue, Hickory's said its restauarants are specified with their own "movie rooms" at each venue, intended for use by children and families.

An update on the venue's social media this week said the company was planning to add a cinema room at the Telford venue, "showing classic kids films for your little ones to enjoy with a bag of popcorn".

Earlier this year, Hickory’s said it plans to open 10 new sites each year as part of ambitious expansion plans since being taken over by Greene King in 2022. The company has operated a venue in Shrewsbury since 2022.

The investment plans will see Greene King and Hickory’s invest £10 million this year, which will include funding for refurbishments of existing venues.

The Priorslee Pub in Priorslee, Telford, soon to become a Hickorys restaurant

Speaking earlier this year, Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie said: “We knew Hickory’s was a brilliant brand with a unique proposition when we made our initial investment, but it has been great to see the expansion of the brand really resonate with guests.

“At a time when the sector is facing significant pressures and layering of costs, Hickory’s growth provides a blueprint for our investment strategy to drive the brand’s expansion, unlock value and delight Hickory’s guests.

“We’re looking forward to working with John and the team to build on this success and continue to grow the Hickory’s estate into a truly national brand to share its smokehouse experience with more of our guests across the UK.”

The licence consultation can be viewed on Telford & Wrekin Council's website.

The closing date for any comments on the application is Friday, August 1.