Cheer Athletics Telford’s Open Pom team earned rave reviews after their standout performance at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on the hit ITV1 show on Saturday (March 21).

Athletes Rosie Swinnerton and Marv Kang, both 18, were first approached by the network in summer 2025, shortly after their success at the World Games in China.

The group performed in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and KSI on October 3 last year.

The performance, choreographed to K-Pop Demon Hunters hit How It’s Done, opened with Rosie and Marv before 14 additional teammates joined them on stage, delivering a high-energy routine defined by precision, athleticism and strong visual impact.

Cheer Athletics Telford got four yes's on Britain's Got Talent

All four judges rose to their feet at the end of the performance. Alesha Dixon commented on the group’s exceptional timing and stage presence, while the panel noted the impact of seeing this style of cheer and dance represented on such a major platform. "It was really clean and together," she said.

"It was just a brilliant surprise when more of you came on," said Amanda. "It was just fantastic. It's a yes from me."

Simon said: "This is not something that has been popular in the UK. However it's coming, and it's going to get bigger, and bigger and bigger."

Rachael Smart, owner of Cheer Athletics Telford, said: “I’m really proud of them. Their performance marks a huge moment for Pom dance and performance cheer across the UK. To see this style - so often misunderstood - recognised and celebrated on such a massive platform is truly inspiring.

“They showcased the athleticism, precision and artistry that define our sport, while highlighting the dedication and hard work required at every level.

“This is more than just one performance. It represents a breakthrough moment for the wider community and a reminder that our sport deserves to be seen, respected and celebrated.

“Rosie and Marv are true trailblazers in our industry. Taking to the stage at Britain’s Got Talent just months after making history at the World Games in China, where performance cheer was recognised at an Olympic-affiliated event for the first time, is something we are incredibly proud of.”

Rachael, along with fellow coaches Emily Overton and Laura Harris, watched from the audience, describing the experience as “a significant and memorable moment for both athletes and staff”.

As well as Rosie and Marv, the others in the team on stage were Alexis Foster, Chloe Dawes, Teigan Paterson, Harriet Brewer, Joe Picter, Amelia Clifford, Amelia Davies, Laura Fazey, Isabelle Bain, Olivia Turner, Nerys Reece, Rhian Taylor, Georgia Taylor, Emily Moss and Taylor Davies.

Cheer Athletics Telford and Dance Athletics Telford teaches over 280 athletes from ages three up to adults spanning all ability levels every week. Complete beginners are welcome.

Information for the new season is being released next week, so anyone keen to give it a try is urged to get in touch. To find out more visit cheerathletics.com/locations/telford-2/ and to register your interest visit form.jotform.com/260182983693064