Baby animals, egg hunts and new arrival revealed at Exotic Zoo this Easter

The zoo is based in Telford Town Park and is split into a rainforest zone, desert zone, nocturnal area, farmyard, and natural history museum. Visitors can meet a range of animals from meerkats, monkeys, and owls to skunks, armadillos and capybara, as well as lots of baby pygmy goats.

During the Easter holidays, there will be baby chicks, baby quails and ducklings, and the chance to name one of the baby goats. The zookeepers will educate visitors with talks throughout the day, and they will reveal a new animal arrival at the zoo.

During the Easter event, you can watch the keepers feed the animals, win prizes with the Easter Egg Hunt, meet palaeontologist Tom and learn all about the biggest egg, and enjoy arts, crafts and face painting.

Meet the animals at Exotic Zoo

Scott Adams, managing director at Exotic Zoo, said, “We have so many egg-citing activities planned at Exotic Zoo over Easter – make sure a visit is on your agenda during the holidays.

“We have a jam-packed schedule of events, and when you need a break, you can head to the jungle café for lunch and refreshments.”

Exotic Zoo is based in Telford Town Park and is open daily from 11am – 4pm. Adult tickets are £12, child tickets are £10, and under 2s go free.

Find out more and book tickets at exoticzoo.co.uk