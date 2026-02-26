Wedding fair to be held in 15th-century Newport building

The 15th-century, Grade II-listed building in Newport's High Street will open its doors for a wedding fair this Sunday (March 1).

The historic building is a popular location for intimate weddings and will be specially dressed for the event, which will take place between 11am and 2pm.

Visitors will have the chance to meet with some of Newport's wedding suppliers, including photographers, florists, caterers and bridalwear sellers.

The Guildhall will open its doors for a wedding fair. Photo: Newport Town Council

A spokesperson for Newport Town Council said: "Step inside this beautiful historic venue and see it fully dressed for a wedding. Explore the space, soak up the atmosphere, and imagine how The Guildhall could be the perfect setting for your special day.

"Meet a fantastic selection of trusted local wedding suppliers from Newport and the surrounding area, all ready to share ideas, inspiration, and expert advice for every part of your wedding planning."

Entry is free and the event will include a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival and a goody bag packed full of treats and helpful wedding planning information.