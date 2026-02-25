I visited a friendly north Shropshire village full of charm - and residents worried about what comes next

Baschurch is a village proud of its rural identity and strong community spirit, but a growing worry is taking hold, and residents say rapid development is putting pressure on local services that are already struggling to keep up.

A defining landmark of the village is All Saints’ Church, one of its oldest (if not the oldest) surviving buildings.

While parts of the current building date back to the late 12th and early 13th century, it is thought to stand on the site of an earlier timber church that was destroyed by fire. In 1790, the church was significantly restored by the renowned engineer and builder Thomas Telford.

The village is served by two schools: Baschurch Church of England Primary School and the Corbet School, formerly Baschurch Secondary Modern School.

Local amenities include a post office, a village hall, a fire station, a doctor's surgery, a chippy and two pubs - The New Inn and the Admiral Duncan.