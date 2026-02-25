Plans for self-build homes at hotel near Market Drayton

The outline application from Peter Marson, of Marson Garages (Wolstanton) Limited, is for land west of Tern Hill Hall, near Market Drayton.

Design Construction Management Services Ltd was commissioned by Tern Hill Hall Hotel to provide transport advice for the proposed development.

Peter Jackson, a spokesperson for the firm, said that, according to crash data, there had only been one minor accident reported near the junction of the hotel entrance and the A53 since 2020.

Tern Hill Hall is situated off the A53, near Market Drayton. Picture: Google

“Whilst details of the internal road layout are yet to be confirmed, it is envisaged that a driveway of approximately four metres wide will be proposed, extending from the existing driveways of Tern Hill Hall Hotel,” said Mr Jackson.

“This site access junction is currently the main access point for the hotel and has been operating for many years safely and efficiently accommodated all manner of private and service vehicles.

“Given this safe and suitable operation, it is considered that this access point would also be a safe and suitable access for the proposed development.”

Mr Jackson added that the proposed development is also only likely to result in two two-way vehicle movements during weekday peak times.

However, as a mitigation measure, it is proposed to make use of the exisiting verge alongside the driveway to form three passing places.

This, said Mr Jackson, would facilitate the passing of two vehicles and not impact the operation of the hotel.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the scheme can do so by searching for reference 26/00319/OUT via Shropshire Council’s planning portal.

The consultation deadline is March 9.