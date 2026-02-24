Shropshire club rises again - with significant new investment from father and son business owners

Morda United, who have competed in West Midlands, Shropshire and Wales under various different guises - folded back in the summer.

But a local group backed by two local businessmen have revived the club, and they are set to compete in the Welsh football system in the 2026/27 season.

Under a new name, AFC Morda United, the club will play in the Montgomeryshire Amateur League and have announced significant new investment from local businessman and former player Tom Brown, alongside his father, Phil.

Tom is the owner of Oswestry business The Meat Man, and he has joined forces with his, Phil, who is the owner of The Food Trader.

In the announcement from the club on Tuesday, they said the pair will 'provide strategic financial backing aimed at restoring the club’s competitive edge and long-term sustainability'.

The investment is set to help the new set up both on and off the pitch, including strengthening the playing squad, enhancing training and matchday facilities, supporting youth progression pathways, and improving overall operational infrastructure.

Tom, who played for Morda, along with other local clubs, said: "Morda United means a great deal to me. I spent many proud years here as a player, and the club helped shape who I am.

The new committee members at AFC Morda United

"To now be in a position where I can give something back is incredibly rewarding.

"To do this alongside my dad makes it even more meaningful. We believe this club can achieve great things again.”

In the future, the club are also hoping to launch a women's team as well as development squads for both boys and girls.

Secretary and manager Nathan Bartram added: "Our ambition is to make Morda United the place to be on a Saturday afternoon.

AFC Morda United's Weston Road ground

"A club where families gather, where young players look up to the first team, where volunteers feel valued, and where local businesses are proud to be involved as we build a genuine football family for men, women, boys and girls.

"That starts on the pitch with the right culture created by the management and players.

"To be afforded the opportunity to create what that looks is a privilege for everyone who wears our shirt. It's the size of the history here and the chance to create so much more that excites me most.

"There's a demand that comes with the name Morda United, famous in our local area, and we need to ensure it remains so for this new generation. I can't wait to see what a game day down at Morda in this new era looks like."

The club are holding an open evening on Friday March 20 at Morda Social Club.