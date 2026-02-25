Plans lodged for 430 homes by the River Severn in Shrewsbury

Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes have submitted a joint outline planning application for the scheme on land at Weir Hill, off Preston Street to the east of the town.

The proposal also includes a ‘local centre’ comprising shops and community use space, access, public open space, landscaping, parking, surface water attenuation, and associated infrastructure.

All matters are reserved, other than the principal means of vehicular access to the site from Picton Drive and Keevil Close.

A design and access statement submitted by FPCR Environment and Design Ltd said the overall vision for the site “is to provide a high-quality residential development that responds to the landscape and built character of the existing settlement, with a strong network of green infrastructure and sustainable connections”.

An illustrative masterplan of how the scheme would look. Picture: FPCR Environment & Design Ltd

The site is formed of around nine arable fields, subdivided by hedgerows and occasional mature trees. Views open out in places towards the wider countryside, but much of the site is enclosed by Belvidere Copse.

Residential properties along Patricia Drive, Reynaulds Close, Sedgeford Drive, Cranfield Drive and Carmen Avenue (which are all off Portland Crescent) back onto the site’s western boundary, with homes off Picton Drive and Keevil Close formed by a footpath and access track. The track provides access to a small group of cottages adjacent to the southern boundary. The River Severn lies immediately to the east.

It is proposed that two separate vehicular access points into the site will be provided from Keevil Close and Picton Drive. These extensions were discussed with highways officers, the design and access statement said, while pedestrian and cycle access would also be provided.

The document added that, while the housing mix will be determined at the application’s reserved matters stage, it is expected to include a broad range of house types as found in the local area.

It went on to say that the proposed residential area will be at an average density of 35 dwellings per hectare, with the southern edge of the site having lower density.

The local centre would have one or two shops for “top-up” shopping, and community space that could be used by groups, shared workspace, or meetings. Cycle and other parking provision would be provided as part of a sustainable mobility hub.

Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey have submitted an outline application for up to 430 homes on the eastern side of Shrewsbury. The scheme also includes a local centre. Picture: FPCR Environment and Design Ltd

The statement said the development would be set within “a strong landscape framework” that includes areas of amenity green space, habitats and attenuation basins. Existing trees and hedgerows will be retained wherever possible, it said, and supplemented with new areas of woodland and tree planting.

There would be opportunities for both “formal and informal recreation”, including a country park that would link the existing park and the River Severn corridor.

Pubic open space would be provided in accordance with local standards, which include 0.10 hectares of play provision and 0.62ha of allotments.

The consultation period for statutory consultees to comment expires on March 16. Members of the public can also comment by searching for reference 26/00202/OUT via Shropshire Council’s planning portal.