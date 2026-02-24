Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart steps in as Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper coach in surprise Salford City appearance

Hart was spotted in a Shrewsbury tracksuit on the pitch at Moor Lane ahead of the League Two clash.

The club confirmed that, for one night only, Hart is assisting Gavin Cowan’s side with their preparations, helping to warm up goalkeeper Matt Cox.

Salop are currently without a permanent goalkeeper coach following the departure of Brian Jensen. Former Town goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne has also been helping out in the interim.

Joe Hart with Shrewsbury Town joint assistant manager Dave Edwards (right)

A camera crew has been seen following Hart at Salford as he films content.

Hart is well known in the Manchester area, having made more than 260 appearances for Manchester City, winning the Premier League twice.

Born in Shrewsbury, Hart was still a pupil at Meole Brace School, aged 15, when he was first named in a senior matchday squad as a substitute for Shrewsbury in 2003.

He went on to make 58 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City in a deal worth more than £1 million in 2006. His parents, Charles and Louise, still live in Shropshire.