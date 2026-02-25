College students Jasper Shuttleworth, Frankie Telford, Alfie Wyatt-Smith, George Starr, and Benny Howard make up Shrewsbury Summits 4 Cancer - a group dedicated to raising £5,000 for the region’s primary cancer charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Support.

The group will set off from outside the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on March 30, walking to Snowdon in just five days before ascending Yr Wyddfa to their finish line.

With many in the group having loved ones affected by cancer, the friends chose to raise money for Lingen Davies to give something back following the excellent care provided throughout treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

Alfie Wyatt-Smith said: “This cause is deeply personal to us. Members of our families have received care and support at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, and we’ve seen first-hand the incredible difference it makes for patients and their loved ones. This challenge is especially special for me because my grandma battled cancer her whole life. She sadly passed away in January so I’m doing this for her.

“From the compassion of the staff to the life-changing treatment provided, the centre has been a place of hope during some of our family’s most difficult times,” he added.

Shrewsbury Summits 4 Cancer group with Sunny, the Lingen Davies mascot

When they’re not studying for college, the boys have dedicated any spare time to training for their challenge.

Frankie Telford said: “We’ve been doing a lot of practice walks in and around the Shropshire Hills. We’re also spending a lot of our time in the gym getting our steps in to make sure we’re as fit as possible. We’ve always enjoyed walking and camping together, so we decided it would be fun to try and do something big to raise money for a charity that’s had a big impact on our lives.

“My nan was also treated at Lingen Davies, and they made her so comfortable, especially when she passed away. They were amazing to her,” he added.

Having already raised more than £1,200 for Lingen Davies Cancer Support, the group has chosen to put their money towards supporting the charity’s Sunflower Appeal.

The £5 million appeal is raising money to enhance cancer services across the region through the development of a Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital by 2029.

After their total raised surpassed the charity’s £500 Founder challenge target, the boys have qualified as ‘Founders’ of the Sunflower Appeal, receiving unique badges highlighting their status.

They will also be permanently recognised in the new cancer centre when it opens.

Freya Morris, communications and marketing coordinator for Lingen Davies, said: “We were completely blown away by their enthusiasm as soon as they stepped foot in the Lingen Davies Fundraising Office. Their eagerness to make a difference for people in their community who’ve been affected by cancer – people like themselves, their friends and family – is truly inspirational.

“Not only will this be a test of physical endurance, it will also be an emotional challenge for the group with over half of them having a loved one diagnosed with cancer. The whole Lingen Davies team would like to wish them the best of luck as they prepare for this life-changing experience.”

Lingen Davies Cancer Support is the region’s primary cancer charity dedicated to making a positive difference in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales for people affected by cancer.

In 2025 the charity launched its biggest appeal to date: a £5 million Sunflower Appeal to enhance cancer services across the region through the development of a Lingen Davies Cancer Centre by 2029.

The new centre will double chemotherapy capacity, ensuring local people can access the care they need, where they need, quicker.

Find out more at lingendavies.co.uk/sunflower-appeal.