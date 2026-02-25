Telford man, 30, who threatened person with a knife on Christmas Day is fined
A man who threatened someone with a knife on Christmas Day has been fined.
Jordan Haseldine, aged 30, threatened a man with a blade at a house in Oakworth Close, Hadley, Telford on December 25, 2024.
