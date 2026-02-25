Hospitals nursing boss urges Shropshire residents to look after their hearts

At our hospitals, we deal with some of the sickest patients and we have expanded our Critical Care Outreach Team to improve the care our hospitals offer.

The team led by Becky Hammond looks after any patients who are clinically deteriorating or acutely unwell.

They arrange for patients across all specialties within the trust, including medical, surgery and the emergency departments, to be transferred to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at both hospitals if required and also support with ward level care.

All of the team bring a lot of experience, knowledge and clinical skillset to their roles and we are so proud of the work the team does and the support they offer.

February is Heart Month in the UK - a national campaign encouraging people to take action to reduce their risk of heart and circulatory diseases.

Nearly one in two UK adults have high cholesterol, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Cardiovascular disease remains one of the UK’s biggest health challenges, with over eight million people currently living with CVD and around 170,000 deaths each year (26 per cent of all UK deaths).

A free online About Health event ‘Look after your heart!’ will be held 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday (February 26). It will give you the chance to learn practical ways to lower your risk and take control of key risk factors.

It will be presented by Dr Jayesh Makan, consultant cardiologist. Book your free place: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1980627138087?aff=oddtdtcreator.

I would like to say Happy St David's Day to my Welsh colleagues and readers. Our hospital is proud to support the Welsh language. We have a number of Welsh speaking staff. If you see one wearing an orange ‘Cymraeg’ badge, feel free to speak Welsh with them.