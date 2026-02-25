Campsite plans for farm near Whitchurch

Chris Huxley has applied for a change of use at Hotel Farm in Grindley Brook. A toilet and shower block, hard and soft landscaping, and private sewage treatment plant are also part of the scheme.

If approved, the agricultural land would be turned into 20 all-weather pitches to accommodate motor homes, touring caravans and a camping area. Access would be off Chester Road through the existing entrance to Hotel Farm.

Phil Plant, a senior consultant at Mid West Planning, said use of the site for 12 months of the year can be controlled through the use of “appropriately worded” conditions, limiting occupation for holiday and short stay only.

It would also require the operator to keep a record of all visitors, said Mr Plant, including their home addresses.

There is currently a small, temporary toilet and shower block on the site. If the plans are approved, this would be replaced with a purpose-built structure. Foul drainage would be discharged to a sewage treatment facility.

Mr Plant said the proposal would deliver “clear economic benefits”, and help support and strengthen rural tourism.

“Visitors staying at the site will generate increased spending within the local area, including the use of nearby shops, public houses, cafés, visitor attractions, fuel stations and other services in Grindley Brook, Whitchurch and surrounding villages,” said Mr Plant.

“This additional footfall will help sustain existing businesses and encourage the continued vitality of the local rural economy and Whitchurch town centre.”

Mr Plant added that the site’s accessibility to the nearby canal enhances its suitability for tourist accommodation, meaning that people don’t have to rely on a car to get around.

“This aligns with wider planning objectives to encourage sustainable tourism and outdoor recreation linked to existing natural and heritage assets,” he said.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the scheme can do so via Shropshire Council’s online planning portal (reference 26/00495/FUL).

The consultation period ends on March 11.